KARACHI - Two including husband and wife died while their three children were injured in a dreadful road mishap here on Monday. Police said that the accident took place near Liaquatabad Underpass in Karachi, when an over speeding vehicle hit a bike.

As a result of accident, the motorcyclist couple died on the spot while their three children were injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.