QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Monday recovered explosive material, suicide jackets, and arms stacked by Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) at a house in Killi Barat area of Quetta.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema told media persons that the explosive material and arms were recovered during an operation carried out on the lead provided by an LeJ member arrested a few days ago from Killi Almas.

Some 200 kg explosive material, three suicide jackets, four improvised explosive devices, two Kalashnikovs, three pistols and other arms were recovered in the Killi Barat operation, he added. He said the arms and ammunition were to be utilized by the LeJ against Hazara community and other sabotage activities in the area.

Replying to a question, the DIG said security forces, including police, were trying to curb terrorist activities in the province, and urged all segments of the society to extend their cooperation in that regard.–APP