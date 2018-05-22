Share:

rawalpindi-City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has launched an operation against encroachers particularly motorcycle workshops set up on footpaths of Murree road, creating hindrance in smooth flow of traffic.

The CTP registered four FIRs under Section 341 against the encroachers including three in Waris Khan police station and one in City PS while the goods of the encroachers were also confiscated and handed over to TMA staff.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Police, Traffic City Circle Junaid Mohsin, Sector Incharge Murree Road Rafi Rathor and other CTP officers, it started from Liaquat Bagh and ended at Naz Cinema road.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi, SSP, Bilal Iftikhar encroachments are major hurdle in ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the city. He said that the traffic wardens were making efforts to avoid traffic jams on the roads.

The CTO urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in removing encroachments, adding that without the removal of encroachments, the traffic hurdles could not be resolved. CTP have taken solid steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Murree Road and other main city roads, he added. All circle and sector in charges have been directed to take action against the violators. CTO has also directed the Traffic Officers and Wardens to take strict action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on main roads of the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at the busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters are also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in prohibited areas, he added.