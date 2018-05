Share:

As a result of efforts of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab, an expatriate Pakistani has received Rs 35 million as compensation for his land, acquired for construction of a road. Vice Chairperson of OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said on Monday that Tauqeer Ilyas, settled in Manchester, UK, had lodged a complaint that his 17 acres of land had been acquired for construction of Eastern Bypass in Tehsil Ferozewala, District Sheikhupura. –App