SADIQABAD-Those who can't see the development of South Punjab during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are levelling false accusations against its leadership.

This was remarked by PML-N MPA Saith Kanji Ram during a meeting with Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah the other day.

Kanji Ram said that the PML-N government had spent billions of rupees for the completion of development projects launched for the uplift of South Punjab. "The politics of the PML-N aims at improving living standards of the masses," he said, adding that those who were doing politics of hate and violence would never succeed in their aims. "People of Pakistan have learned a lot about politics. They are politically mature and will never be fooled by immature politicians," he stated. He claimed that the PML-N would clinch the next general election. He also highlighted the role of PML-N for welfare of the minorities. Kanji Ram also discussed the political situation of South Punjab with the provincial minister.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood said that the party had speed up its mass contact campaign in view of the upcoming elections. During a meeting with local notables, he said that he believed in serving the masses without considering their political affiliation. He vowed that he would never leave people of his constituency in the lurch. He also pledged to lay the foundation of new era of development after gaining victory in the upcoming election. He added that he would ensure the provision of all basic necessities of life at the doorstep of local population after being elected as a public representative.