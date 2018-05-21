Share:

SIALKOT-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 23 Pakistanis deported from Turkey and Greece, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here Sunday.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel said that some human traffickers had sent these Pakistanis to Turkey and Greece illegally after getting money from them. The Turkish and Greek security agencies had arrested them and deported to Pakistan. He said that the FIA had sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

Moreover, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested nine human traffickers from Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal and Gujranwala here, during its ongoing crackdown.

Mufakhar Adeel said that Zia Ullah, Ahsan, Ilyas, Haroon, Boota, Asim Raza, Sana Ullah, Asif and Akhtar Hussain were wanted by FIA in several cases of human trafficking. He said that FIA had sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested seven accused for doing a wheelie in various parts of Sialkot city.

District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan said that the police have sent Ali Hassan, Tayyub, Abu Sufiyan, Hamid, Ahmed Shakeel, Nasir and Imran behind the bars after registering separate cases.