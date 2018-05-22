Share:

LAHORE - Financial management is the main driving key to run a successful business, stated speakers while addressing a seminar organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) for women entrepreneurs at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s regional Office on “Accounting & finance challenges faced by business start-ups”.

The Corporate General Solutions (CGS) and the FPCCI were the supporting partners of Smeda in organising this seminar, which was addressed by Fiza Imran, executive director CGS, Azmat Javed, member FPCCI, and Tania Buttar, deputy general manager Smeda. The women interested to become entrepreneurs attended the seminar in large number from Kinnaird College, Jamia Naeemia and number of the other institutions. Representatives of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Womnex, Handicrafts Association, Home.net and FPCCI were also present on this occasion.

Fiza Imran, speaking as the key speaker, said that financial management affects every aspect, from managing cash flow and tracking business performance to developing the plans that ensure successful exploration of the business opportunities. The right financial capabilities remain vital throughout the life of a business, whether it is a new startup or an established business, she added and apprised the participants about the ways to handle registration process, financial models, tax matters and the book keeping. Renowned young businessman Azmat Javaid, while sharing his experience of doing business, told that the skill to manage accounts and finance can save a business from unexpected financial losses.

He said that financial management needs of an entrepreneur continually evolve with growth of a business. He appreciated SMEDA for holding a training and awareness seminar to enhance financial capabilities of women entrepreneurs.

Tania Buttar, DGM and Head Women Entrepreneurship Department, in her address of welcome, informed that the government as well as top management of SMEDA was committed to enhance economic empowerment of women in the SME sector.

Meanwhile, CEO SMEDA Sher Ayub, in a press statement, has assured to expedite the efforts for women empowerment in the country through SME development programmes. He said that SMEDA was busy to organize business awareness and development workshops across the country to promote the women-based business startups as well as the businesses already being run by the women entrepreneurs. He observed that with the continued efforts of SMEDA, the number of women entrepreneurs were increasing day by day and SMEDA would also go to the gross root level to encourage women entrepreneurship in the less developed cities of Pakistan.