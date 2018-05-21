Share:

OKARA-The district police arrested four dacoits belonging to an inter-district gang here the other day.

As per police sources, a team of Depalpur police led by Sub inspector Muhammad Iqbal raided a hideout of dacoits near Bahripur village and arrested four of them including Shehbaz, Abbas, Allah Ditta of Noor Shah village, Sahiwal and Ghazanfar Ali of Pakpattan. One of the dacoits Ashiq alias Ali succeeded in fleeing away under the cover of darkness. The police recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the dacoits. The police registered a case against the accused and started conducting raids for the arrest of the fifth dacoit.

BOOKED

Seven persons including two women were booked for allegedly setting ablaze a cattle-shed in Alvi Town, Renala Khurd. Bashir Baloch got a case registered against Shazia, Uzma Bibi, Sadiq, Ashiq, Naeem and two other persons for setting his cattle-shed on fire. He, in his application to Renala Khurd police, claimed that the fire had burnt his five buffaloes, causing him a loss of Rs2 million.

Ramazan Bazaars functioning

Ramazan Bazaars, established under directions of the government, are functioning properly in the city as the customers are thronging them to buy daily-use items on subsidised rates. It was conveyed by Okara Municipal Committee Chief Officer Muhammad Arif during a media talk here the other day. He told the media that separate sale counters had been established for the facility of the customers, adding that seating had also been arranged for the elderly men and women.

"Every complaint against any counter is immediately attended and removed in a strict manner," he claimed and added that Sasta Ramazan Bazaars had been established in the district on the orders of Commissioner Sahiwal Division Ali Bahadur Qazi for public facility. MC officials Khalid Naz, Ahmar Shehzad and Samran were also present on the occasion.