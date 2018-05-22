Share:

LAHORE - Plains of the country remained in the grip of heat wave on Monday with frequent outages and water shortage adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

Experts have forecast the prevailing heat wave to persist with more intensity during the current week. However, dust raising winds and scattered drizzle can provide some relief to the heat stricken people in the evening in some areas.

Chhor remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 47 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Mithi was recorded 46C, Sibbi 45C, Karachi, Moenjodaro, Sukkur and Thatta 44C.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 41C and 25C respectively.

Increase in use of air conditioners at offices and homes with rise in the mercury level put enormous burden on transmission system, causing frequent tripping. This also affected operation of Wasa tubewells that led to water shortage in parts of Lahore. People avoided unnecessarily coming out, reducing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon. The Lahore Canal, as usual, attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal. At certain places even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the current week. However, light rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi division, upper FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.