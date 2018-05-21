Share:

LONDON:- Veteran bachelor Hugh Grant , star of a string of romantic comedies including “Four Weddings and a Funeral”, is finally getting married for the first time to his Swedish girlfriend. Wedding banns for 57-year-old Grant and Anna Eberstein, 39, were published at the registry office of Chelsea Old Town Hall near the couple’s home in Notting Hill. “This is a day none of Hugh’s friends ever thought would come,” The Sun quoted a source as saying. “He will soon be a pensioner and has finally become a family man,” the source told the tabloid. The wedding is to take place in the coming weeks.