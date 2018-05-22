Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Monday directed the registrar office to provide a copy of a report, submitted by the Ministry of Defence in the court regarding the Faizabad sit-in, to the petitioner.

IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui took up a petition moved by Rana Abdul Qayyum who had earlier filed the petition against Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’s Faizabad sit-in. The court disposed of the matter after issuing directives to the registrar office on the issue.

The petitioner had filed the application through his counsel Inamul Rahim.

On February 12, the Ministry of Defence filed a report in accordance with the IHC directions to fix the responsibility as to who used the name of the army chief in a disputed agreement between the TLP leadership and the federal government.

Secretary Defense Lt-Gen (retd) Zamirul Hassan along with ministry’s director legal Col Falak Naz had submitted the report to the court.

Qayyum had filed a petition against the Nov-Dec 2017 TLP’s Faizabad sit-in where the protesters demanded action against the responsible who made changes in the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in the Election Act 2017.

In this regard, two petitions were filed against the protesters that contended that they caused severe troubles for the citizens. The other petition was moved by one, Maulana Allah Wasaya, against the amendment in the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwat.

In the current application, Qayyum had sought legal proceedings against the planners, abettors, conspirators, executioners, facilitators and their agents involved in the unconstitutional acts beyond their mandate.

The petitioner had contended that the Constitution provides no indemnity to the acts and actions of the armed forces, being a subordinate department to the Ministry of Defence. He had said that each member of armed forces at the time of joining takes an oath to uphold the Constitution. “Any violation of the above-said oath attracts the provisions of high treason,” the petitioner had contended.

Qayyum had maintained that he had also filed an application in the IHC seeking a copy of the inquiry report but his application was declined without any justification. He had contended that he was entitled to get the copy being a party to the case and also under the access to information laws. He had prayed to the court to direct the registrar office to also provide him with a certified copy of the report.