Islamabad - The International Islamic University (IIU) students on Monday faced severe shortage of water in hostels after the administration been unable to fully restore the water and power facilities after the recent power break down in the city, sources said.

A number of male and female students residing in the hostels complained of negligence on the administration’s part when their exams are due to start soon.

The university has 6 boys and 7 girls’ hostels where above 5000 students are residing, official said.

Official said that the university hostels are facing severe shortage of water since the last four days while the administration is asking students to consume less water until the problem is solved.

Talking to The Nation, a student Majid Amir said that students that without a 24-hour provision of water during Ramazan, it is difficult to concentrate on studies.

He added that power supply has been also not restored and electricity is being provided through heavy generators.