Woman ‘ends life’ at home

A 30-year-old woman died mysteriously at a house in Kahna, police sources said on Monday. Misbah Nawaz was rushed to a hospital soon after she took some poisonous pills. The woman expired at the hospital later, a police official said. The family told the police that Misbah consumed poisonous pills after an argument with her relatives of some domestic dispute. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the death. Two motorcyclists shot at and wounded the security guard of a private bank in Ghalib Market, police said on Monday. The attackers fled instantly. According to police investigators, the gunmen also snatched away some files from the guard. The victim received a bullet in his abdomen and was rushed to a hospital. The police were investigating the shooting. –Staff reporter

DSPs to supervise Ramazan traffic plan

Chief traffic officer Rai Ejaz Ahmad on Monday ordered the senior traffic officers to pay visits to Ramazan bazaars regularly and ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on roads. All the deputy superintendents of police were also directed to take strict action against wrong-parking on busy roads. The DSPs of traffic police will visit all Ramazan bazaars to review traffic management. A police spokesman said the city traffic police department is implementing a comprehensive traffic control plan to ensure smooth flow of vehicles on roads during the holy month of Ramazan. Hundreds of traffic policemen are also deployed on important roads, crossings, markets, bazaars, and worship places to avoid traffic mess. The city traffic police have also launched an awareness campaign in this holy month to educate motorists about the traffic laws and road safety measures. –Staff Reporter

Security stepped up

The security has been beefed up inprovincial capital for protection of mosques and other worship places. A spokesman for police said that more than 12,000 policemen had been deployed outside mosques, important markets, bazaars and all public and private sensitive buildings during Ramadan to avoid any untoward incident. He said that snipers have also been performing their duties on rooftops of highly sensitive mosques in the city. All SPs have been directed to conduct visits to their respective areas for reviewing security arrangements.The policemen would ensure patrolling in their respective beats besides implementation of the security plan at religious places, markets, bazaars and other public places including offices, he added. He said that the administrations of the mosques have been asked to set up walk-through gates, use metal detectors, install CCTV cameras and deploy four to five private security guards besides maintaining lights inside and outside the mosques. The policemen have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities.–APP

Meeting on Ramazan measures

Punjab Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has directed the authorities concerned to ensure availability of essential items at Ramazan bazaars in abundance and at subsidised rates. Presiding over a meeting held in connection with Ramazan bazaars at Civil Secretariat on Monday, the minister and convenor Ramazan Package 2018 Malik Nadeem Kamran asked deputy commissioners, district police officers, chairmen of union councils of the province to make frequent visits to Ramazan bazaars of their respective areas and ensure availability of quality essential items at cheaper rates. The provincial minister said foolproof security arrangements be made for buyers besides taking measures for smooth flow of traffic.–App