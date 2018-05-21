Share:

Recently, at about 1:00 pm, there was a massive traffic jam from Hassan square bridge to the national stadium. The reason behind that jam was a car wrongly parked on the main road obstructing the flow of traffic. As usual no traffic police were on the spot resulting in massive traffic.

Traffic jams are a common sight at least twice a week at this time in the evening, mainly owing to the breakdown of heavy vehicles in the middle of the road. The traffic police should deploy lifters/tow trucks nearby to remove broken down and/ or wrongly parked vehicles.

HUSSAIN JUZER,

Karachi, May 3.