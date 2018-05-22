Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) Monday released 132,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 132,300 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1395.78 feet, which was 15.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 44,600 cusecs while outflow at 45,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1093.00 feet, which was 53.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 38,000 cusecs each respectively.