A volunteer sprays water on the people in Purani Numasih area as the weather turns extremely hot in Karachi



A woman watering on her head to beat the heat of scorching sun during hot day of summer, at Jinnah Hospital premises in Karachi



A man washes his face to beat the heat of scorching sun during hot day of summer, at Cantt Railway Station in Karachi



A man gets bath to beat the heat of scorching sun at a public tap during hot day of summer, at Cantt Railway Station in Karachi