PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday postponed the session of the Provincial Assembly scheduled for Tuesday (today) for the third consecutive time.

According to media reports, it would have been the last session of the current assembly, as the tenure of the KP Assembly is going to end on May 28.

That is why, lawmakers, not only from the Opposition but also the Treasury benches are not taking interest in the Assembly proceedings.

However, Opposition in the KP Assembly dispelled the impression, stating that it was crystal clear that government has now less numbers in the House, after Jamaat-e-Islami quit the government at the start of this month.

Earlier, the KP government through its Law Department had summoned the Provincial Assembly session on May 3.

However, the notification was later withdrawn. Besides, it added that new date for the coming session would be announced soon.

Later, the Law Department issued another notification summoning the session of the KP Assembly on May 14, which was also withdrawn.

On May 19, the provincial government issued a notification calling the session of the House on May 22.

However, it has now been learnt that the session which was due to take place on Tuesday has been postponed without citing any reason.

The Opposition also accused the PTI government of not presenting the annual budget for the year 2018-19, like other provinces and central government, as it does not have the required numbers in the House to pass the budget.