An accountability court on Monday ordered release of three accused, including two officials of Lahore Parking Company, on deposit of plea bargain amount. Accountability Judge Syed Najamul Hassan conducted the case proceedings. The court was apprised that Lahore Parking Company’s General Manager Faizan Wali and Accounts Manager Saad Rafique as well as National Technology Group (NTG) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisal Rao had deposited Rs 80 million in accordance with the plea bargain deal. The court was further apprised that NAB did not have any objection to their release. At this, the court ordered the release of all three accused. According to NAB, the accused, in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, illegally awarded contract to the NTG and Green Park, causing a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.–APP