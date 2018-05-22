Share:

LAHORE - Despite addition of around 2400MW electricity by Haveli Bahadur Shah and Bhikki plants, the poor transmission system continued to hit the country, as the provincial capital faced another power breakdown on Monday when Kalashah Kaku transmission line was tripped, suspending electricity supply to more than 40 grid stations.

Power ministry officials said that Lahore's major area faced a serious power breakdown when National Transmission and Dispatch Company's 500kv transmission line tripped in Kalashah Kaku, leading to halt in power supply to Ghazi Abad, Shalamar and Ravi Road Circuits. These three NTDCs circuits provide more than 40 grid stations of the city, they added.

The officials said that first tripping was happened in Rawat and Gakkar transmission lines which also created troubles in Kalashah Kaku's 500kv transmission lines, besides halting power supply to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

As a result, several areas of the Lahore city also suffered a power supply shutdown for a long duration.

Lesco officials said that power supply to more than 80 percent affected areas have been restored while the rest of the areas will also get supply very soon.

It is to be noted that last week, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also hit by a massive power breakdown, leaving the national grid with a 4,000 MegaWatt shortfall.

The breakdown occurred when the Tarbela, Mangla and Ghazi Barotha power plants tripped, apparently due to faults in the main transmission line.

The Iesco official explained that the NTDC 500KV main transmission line had developed some faults due to which power supply from five distribution companies (Discos) in the north had been disrupted.

Four nuclear power plants at Chashma were also tripped due to tripping of main transmission line of Tarbela.

The officials said that there is no shortage of power as the country is producing more than 20,000 MW while demand is at around 19500MW.

They said that Tarbela, Mangla, Ghazi Barotha and Wapda's hydel power stations are currently providing the national grid with power in excess of 3,200 megawatts.