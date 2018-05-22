Share:

LAHORE - Electricity has been restored in most cities of Punjab after a major power breakdown, but several are still without power as authorities struggle for restoration.

Due to extreme weather conditions, three transmitters of 500 kilowatt Rawat grid station tripped, affecting two other 220KV grid stations. The outage affected Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and many other cities. The power breakdown has continued in Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin and other cities.

While Rawat transmission line was restored, electricity from Lesco Kashala Maar Ghazi Road and Ravi Road, including Kala Shah Kako grid Station, couldn’t be restored.

Further, restoration from Rawat Giddu and NTDC’s 500 KV transmission line and 220 KV grid station has been completed.

According to power division authorities, technical fault of 500 KV Rawat grid station has been remedied; the problem now lies with the system of distribution companies and is being worked upon.

They said that electricity from five grid stations of Lesco could not be restored due to which power to Ravi road Gulshan, Ravi Shahdara, Shad Bagh Tajpura, Misri Shah Badami Bagh and other areas is suspended since 9am.