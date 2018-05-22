Share:

SHIKARPUR - A women and her alleged paramour were gunned down at Yousif Lolai Village for honour on Monday.

According to police, a newly-wed Nasreen (25), and her alleged paramour Bashir (28), were gunned down by her husband Ghulam Sarwar and brother-in-law Kamal Lolai over honour. Both accused manage to flee from the scene.

Area police shifted the bodies to RBUT Civil Hospital Shikarpur for autopsies and later, handed over to their heirs.

SHO Ashique Shahani confirmed the killing of Nasreen and his alleged paramour Bashir and said that police have registered a case (12/2018) at Bado Police Station. Further investigation is underway till filling of the news file.

Meanwhile, a man gunned down his daughter over illicit relations with another person at Murad Shah Village on Monday. Dauo Jahanpur DSP Agha Shakeel said that Piyaro Khan gunned down his daughter Resham (20), for honour.