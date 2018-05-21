Share:

LAHORE-One of Pakistan’s leading fashion and lifestyle consultant, Maria Asif Baig has launched her brand Manara with debut Eid festive luxury lawn collection, ‘Daastan Dosti Ki’ through a media preview followed by Iftar at The Nishat Hotel.

‘Daastan Dosti Ki’ is an ode to this friendship. The collection features a bold play of colours and intricate embroideries in the brand’s signature singular aesthetics. A luxury lawn line distinguished featuring exclusively developed hand-woven fabrics, unique techniques of print and addition of handcrafted skills such as mukesh and crochet.

The evening was attended by celebrities, socialites and media personalities alike including actress Mira Ansari, models Waleed Khalid, Cybil Chaudhry, Nooray Bhatti, Rubab Ali and Alisha Khan to name a few.

A graduate of the prestigious Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, an affiliate of La Chambre Syndicale De La Couture Parisienne France, Maria started her career as part of the creative team at HSY. After working as the head of design team for HSY for several years, she decided to branch out independently into the fashion and textile market. Maria is the founding director of the textile and fashion consultancy, Project House, set up in 2016, which offers creative consultancy services to textile mills and fashion houses.