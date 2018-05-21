Share:

SADIQABAD -The nation will never forget the sacrifice rendered by Colonel Raja Sohail Abid Abbasi for the establishment of peace in the country.

This was stated by local Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) district leader and Goth Jangu Union Council chairman Malik Rahman Gul Solangi during a media talk here the other day.

He said that the sacrifice of the martyred colonel would be written in golden words, adding that those who had sacrificed the lives in war against terrorism were real heroes of the nation. He lauded the role of Pakistan Army in protecting the geographical boundaries of the country from enemy. He also showered the Pak Army with praises for successfully crushing the menace of terrorism in the country. "Effective steps taken by current Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa have brought terror activities in the country to a significant decrease," he maintained, adding that Pak Army's victory against the terrorist groups have improved morale of the soldiers. He added that the political and military leadership of the country were on the same page in war against the groups threatening the stability and sovereignty of Pakistan.