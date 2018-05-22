Share:

ICAP, First Women Bank ink MoU

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): The ICAP has signed an MoU with the First Women Bank to provide work from home opportunities to CA Women members. The MoU was signed by Riaz A Rehman Chamdia, president of ICAP, and Tahira Raza, president & CEO of First Women Bank Limited. Hina Usmani, chairperson CA Women’s Committee, Abdul Malik, chief operating officer of ICAP, senior officials of the institute and FWBL were also present on the occasion. Signing ceremony was held at ICAP House, Karachi. Through this understanding, FWBL will be benefited from the professional resource pool of CA Women, at the same time ICAP will increase its outreach through FWBL's branch network and will provide avenues to FWBL to have professional & educated clientele. Developing loan schemes for women members and students, to recognize and promote managerial and leadership skills for capacity building and advocating creation of enabling work environment are the other areas where joint efforts will be made by both the organizations through regular monitoring.

PTDC offers Ramazan tour packages

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Managing director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor has announced special Ramazan tour packages to facilitate large number of tourists at different northern areas. He said with the advent of Ramazan and increase of temperature, people have started moving to hilly areas like Ayubia, Gilgit, Naran Kaghan, Galiyat Balakot, Saidu Sharif, Kalam, Miandam, Chitral, Booni, Bamburet (Kalash Valley), Mastuj, Phandar, Gupis, Gilgit, Hunza, Rama Lake, Skardu, Khaplu and Besham to spend holidays. Special Ramzzan tour package are attracting a large number of people from across the country. PTDC offers up to 40 percent discount on accommodation in its motels at pleasant places including Murree during the holy month of Ramazan, he added. He said that Sehri and Iftar dinner was being offered during the holy month to tourists, adding it was a wonderful opportunity for tourists to spend their holy month at cool places on affordable rates.

PTDC is currently operating one dozen Tourist Information Centres all over the country to provide information, travel guide, brochures and maps to tourists for planning their holidays. He said that Sehri and Iftar dinner was being offered during the holy month to tourists, adding it was a wonderful opportunity for tourists to spend their holy month at cool places on affordable rates.

HCCI concerned over power breakdowns

HYDERABAD (APP): The president of HCCI Goharullah Monday expressed his grave concern over frequent power breakdowns in various parts of Hyderabad. He called upon the Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to improve the power supply system in order to avert inconvenience to citizens. In a press release issued here, the president HCCI admitted that the demand of power has been increased causing pressure on HESCO network, but he said that effective strategy from HESCO management could resolve the issue. He said that the people particularly the business community required uninterrupted power supply during hot weather. The interruption in power supply is causing great inconvenience at the trade and business centres as well as shopping centres while it is also badly affecting the production of home based industries. The power outage due to PMT faults should be addressed with immediate effect while HESCO management should also avoid loadshedding during trade and business activities, he said.

and added that power fluctuation is also damaging the electrical and electronics appliances.

He called upon the HESCO chief to set up emergency centres with activation of complaint centres in order to address the issues of the power consumers at the earliest.

NUST delegation meets FCCI president

FAISALABAD (APP): The focus of our academic and research institutions should be on industry and commerce so that trained human resource, produced by the universities, could be utilised to solve the problems being confronted by the industrial sector, said Shabbir Hussain Chawla, president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). According to a statement issued here Monday, the FCCI president met a delegation of the National University of Science & Technology (NUST), which called on him under the leadership of General Manager Maria Qadri. Chawla said that the missing link between industry and academia had further compounded the industrial problems particularly those related to upgradation of technology. Dr Habib Aslam Ghaba, chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Industry-Academia linkages, said on the occasion that different universities have different syllabuses for engineers which were reducing the scope of their trained human resource in the industries concerned.

Maria Qadri said that NUST was included amonworld. Similarly, it was ranked 61st among the 50 years old institutions.