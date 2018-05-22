Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has established National Incubation Centres across the country to enable young entrepreneurs and startups to run and improve their businesses, idea in technologically sound environment.

At NIC, startups are provided with free workspace, funding support, best and experienced mentorship, access to Pakistan's leading mobile, internet, and technology platforms and services, the best learning modules, materials and resources that will help startups.

With all these opportunities and facilities, workshops and interactive sessions are also organized for the young and enthusiastic entrepreneurs. After the successful execution of NIC Islamabad, NIC Lahore and NIC Peshawar, NIC Karachi is officially launched. At the launch event, Ministry of IT and Telecom has also announced that the next NIC will launch in Quetta. The ontract of NIC Quetta was awarded to LUMS and Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman said Pakistan's first largest NIC at Islamabad set up under a joint public-private partnership between Jazz, Ignite and TeamUp, under the umbrella of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.