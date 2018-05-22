Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar Monday directed technical services department of the KMC not to allow any request of utility services providers for cutting of roads which has been newly constructed or recently rehabilitated through local government projects.

In order to avoid cutting of such newly constructed roads, it is advised that no road cutting request from any utility agency may be entertained unless these roads projects are completed and properly handed over to the KMC after expiry of their maintenance period by the local government. The technical services director following such directive, issued instructions to all zonal chief engineers, chief engineer M&E and superintendent engineer I&QC in this connection.

The mayor said that these roads have been part of the city’s basic infrastructure therefore their protection is essential.

He said utility services providers or individuals are not allowed to cut city roads or footpaths without having prior permission from the concerned department. These measures have been taken to bring these matters including road cutting under the umbrella of rules and regulations and to save the city infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the mayor stressed that the need of measures which could avert such unfortunate incidents like death of a young Pakistani student Sabeeka Sheikh in America. Both countries should take a lesson from this terrible incident.

He said this while talking to media on his visit to house of Sabeeka Sheikh on Monday to condole with his parents and family on her tragic death.

DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Shah Afridi, chairman land committee Arshad Hassan, chairman finance committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi and others accompanied him on this occasion.

The mayor expressed concern on such incidents and said this called for cleaning of our country from weapons.

He said that the bill for making Pakistan weapons free was presented in the National Assembly seven years ago but still it was not put up for approval in the assembly.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah give courage to parents of Sabeeka to bear this loss.