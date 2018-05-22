Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has made four oil and gas discoveries and injected 17 new wells, producing 359,267 barrels crude oil and 9,624 mmcf gas, in its production gathering system during three quarters of the current fiscal year.

“The company’s exploratory efforts yielded four oil and gas discoveries namely Bhambara-1, Tando Allah Yar South West-1, Umair-1, and Dhok Hussain-1, having expected cumulative daily production of 47 mmcf gas and 749 barrels oil,” official sources told APP.

They informed that the company had injected production of 17 new wells, including Pakhro-1, Chanda-4, Dachrapur-3, Kunnar South-1, Tando Allah Yar-1, Chandio-1, Moolan-1, Resham-1, Nandpur-10, Pasakhi North-3, Khamiso-1, Daru-1, Kunnar Deep-10, Qadirpur-25A & 58, Qadirpur-HRL 12 & 14, in its gathering system.

The OGDCL, the sources said, carried out 49 successful workover jobs at Pasakhi-1, 2 & 7 and Kunnar-9 & 10 along with rig-less workover jobs at various wells to boost oil and gas production volumes.

The company’s average daily net crude oil production clocked at 41,509 barrels per day and average daily net saleable gas production stood at 1,020 mmcf per day, they added.

The OGDCL’s net sales increased to Rs 147.712 billion as compared to Rs 126.630 billion in the corresponding period of last year.