ISLAMABAD - Sheikh Amir Waheed, president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of foreign diplomats at his residence. Diplomats of various countries including China, Japan, France, Australia, Britain, Turkey, India, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Morocco, UAE, Nepal, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Austria and Tunisia attended the Iftar dinner. M Naveed Malik, ICCI’s senior vice president, Nisar Mirza, vice president, Zubair A Malik, chairman of Founder Group, and a large number of local business community also attended the Iftar dinner.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI president said that Pakistan was an attractive destination for foreign investment as government has offered lucrative incentives to foreign investors. He said that to take full benefit of these incentives, foreign investors should explore opportunities of investment and joint ventures in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

He said under CPEC, many constructions and development projects have been started in Pakistan in energy, infrastructure development, communication and other sectors. Moreover, 9 Special Economic Zones would be set up under CPEC in Pakistan that would provide good investment opportunities to foreign and local investors. He said it was high time that foreign investors should visit Pakistan to explore investment and JVs in areas of interest.

He said that they should focus on technology transfer to Pakistan and set up industrial units here. He emphasized that diplomats should apprise the investors of their respective countries about these potential investment opportunities and play role in promoting FDI in Pakistan.