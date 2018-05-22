Share:

HYDERABAD - With a rise in the mercury, medical expert on Monday advised to take extra precaution measures during the hot season as summer related diseases are likely to be on the rise among children.

We have definitely seen a rise in the number of cases of typhoid, diarrhea and other water-borne illnesses since the summer set in,” Eminent child specialist and pediatrician of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Dr Salma Shaikh expressed these views while talking to APP.

Dr Salma Shaikh said that the danger of dehydration becomes acute in the summer months and it is extremely dangerous as it affects our kidney function, and is also bad for skin, which shrivels up like dry leaves. Water is one of the most important nutrients in our body, she added.

She said that the diseases could be prevented with precautionary measures and advised people to use water after extracting it from deep as subsoil water was mostly contaminated. “Besides, boiled water should be used for drinking and hygiene should be maintained in food and lifestyles.

She said that the number of the patients, suffering from viral and bacterial diseases, like diarrhea, scabies, bronchitis, asthma, malaria, typhoid, dengue fever were on the rise due to hot summer season.

Dr Salma Shaikh said that the contaminated water and unhygienic food was also causing typhoid, adding that the typhoid virus could live in ice-cream. “Besides, an eye-ailment, called conjunctivitis, is also increasing among people, “She added.

She said that symptoms encountered, however, include an abnormal production of watery diarrhea and vomiting which instantly dehydrates the body and deprives it of vital fluids, which if not replaced almost immediately, can result in death.

She suggested that patients must undergo either intravenous fluid replacement or oral dehydration, which is supplying pre-packaged solutions of dissolved salts and minerals to be injected otherwise drunk in large amounts.

Dr Shaikh said that in summer season the risk of a heat stroke, cramps and exhaustion is high if physical activities are pursued or exposure to the elements is prolonged and heat sickness is fast acting and dangerous.

She said that in some cases, it can induce a coma and even lead to death and heat cramps are not dangerous but heat strokes can be life threatening. It is fatal 50 percent of the time and requires urgent medical care, she added.

Prof Salma Shaikh further advised the patients to drink either boiled or mineral water and avoids drinking water outside.