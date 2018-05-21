Share:

GUJRANWALA-A team of the Punjab Food Authority raided a factory manufacturing counterfeit unhygienic soft drink here at Shama Colony and sealed it here.

According to PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal, unhygienic soft drink was being prepared by using substandard material. He said that the soft drink is supplied to rural areas of Gujranwala district with the logo of "Dilpassand Sharbat." He said that the PFA officials recovered over 3000 bottles of the "Sharbat"' and registered a case against the owner of the factory.

The unit has been sealed and further investigation is underway.

NA, PP returning officers sworn in





KASUR-District and Sessions Judge / District Returning Officer Sajjad Hussain administered oath to the returning officers nominated for the national and provincial constituencies by Election Commission of Pakistan for the upcoming general election.

The oath taking ceremony was held at the committee room of the district and sessions judge. Those who were administered oath included NA-137 Returning Officer and Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Shakil Ahmed, Na-138 Returning Officer and ADSJ Rafaqat Ali Qamar, NA-139 Returning Officer and ADSJ Naeem Ahmed, NA-140 Returning Officer and ADSJ Sumayya Asad, PP-174 Returning Officer and Senior Civil Judge Shafaqat Ali and PP-175 Returning Officer and Senior Civil Judge Amir Nazir Awan.

Other civil judges were administered oath as the returning officers of provincial constituencies. Owais was administered oath as PP-176 returning officer, Saeed Akhtar as PP-177 retuning officer, Asif Iqbal as PP-178 returning officer, Farooq Ahmed as PP-179 returning officer, Shuja Ali Haider as PP-180 returning officer, Talat Mehmood as PP-181 returning officer and Rashid as PP-182 returning officer.