LAHORE-Prince Harry and acclaimed US star Meghan Markle got married last Saturday in enthusiastic function held at Windsor Castle. The Pakistan International Airlines, thinking back the Princess Diana’s visit to the northern areas of Pakistan, has welcomed the love bird illustrious couple Prince Harry and Princess Meghan Markle to Pakistan in a message posted on Twitter.

The PIA likewise posted a photo of Princess Diana in which she was wearing a conventional top of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The tweet reads: “We watched the #RoyalWedding and remembered #PrincessDiana and her trip to the northern areas of Pakistan, & we thought how wonderful it would be for the newlyweds to visit our northern splendours as well! So PrinceHarry and Princess Meghan, we are ready, just let us know when! PIA” In 1996, Princess Diana visited Pakistan for the gathering pledges program composed for the Imran Khan’s Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

She boarded the national transporter of Pakistan, PIA, while Jemima Khan, former wife of Imran Khan got her on the Lahore airplane terminal.