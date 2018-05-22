Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday inaugurated the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PIN) at General Hospital.

Talking to the media, the CM said Imran Khan’s 100-day programme is eyewash. “It is practical services of the PML-N government in the health, education, infrastructure, transport and other sectors which speak more than Imran Khan’s 100-day programme that is nothing but mirage,” he said.

“As many as eight operation theatres have been set up which can be compared with any hospital of the developed world. Best doctors and staff are available and pathology lab has also been established. The pathology labs set up in DHQ hospitals by the Punjab government are no less than international standards but I am tremendously happy to see the state-of-the-art pathology lab in this institution,” he said.

The Chief Minister also offered Punjab government expertise in social sector development to other provinces. He vowed to continue his public service mission.

After the inauguration, he visited different wards and inquired after patients and asked about the medical facilities. The patients expressed their satisfaction and thanked Shehbaz Sharif for best treatment facilities available in the hospital. You are working day and night for improving the health sector and we are praying for your long life and health, they added.–Staff Reporter