Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former World No 1 Jansher Khan has said that the game of squash cannot prosper until and unless concrete steps are taken to solve players' financial issues by providing them with employment. Jansher said currently the biggest hindrance in between players and the game is unemployment which if not solved as soon as possible would lead to downfall of the game. "No game can prosper without the help of government and sponsors," he said. "Like in cricket, the private sponsors must also support other games in order to promote them," he said.