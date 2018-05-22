Share:

LAHORE - Pak-Memon Investment Limited is offering affordable financing facility to its customers most of them belong to middle and lower-middle class who find banks procedures difficult to meet for leasing a car or getting loan to buy property.

These views are expressed by The Nation Editor Salim Bokhari while addressing a seminar on 'Business promotion' of the company at Alhamra Cultural Complex on Monday.

He was chief guest of the seminar while PMI Chief Executive Officer Rizwanullah Khan was guest of honour among others PMI Director Tahseen Butter and Maria Qibita were also present on the occasion. Peoples from different walks of life, officials of the company, renowned comedians and other professionals attended the seminar.

Rizwanullah said, "Our vision is to be the premier provider of superior financial solutions by earning people's trust in the most friendly, professional manner possible."

"The PMI is a non-banking finance company, registered with Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and affiliated with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) while the company aims to establish 100 branches within 3 years in all over the country," he added.

"Established in 2011, it is the first non-banking finance company of Pakistan which is specialized in auto and property financing," the CEO said.

Tehseen Butter in her address said that PMI is the mother company and Pak Memon Impex works under its umbrella.

She hoped that the PMI company would be the biggest company in private sector, which could lease and finance auto and property sectors.

The company is running branches in Faisalabad, Sialkot, Chiniot, Multan, Rawalpindi while panning branches in Bahawalpur, Abbottabad, Sahiwal and Mirpur, she added.