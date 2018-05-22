Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader from Tando Muhammad Khan Altaf Nizamani along with followers Monday announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He made this announcement while addressing a press conference at PTI Karachi headquarter Insaf House. PTI leader Dr Arif Alvi, Liaquait Jatoi, Imran Ismail, Fridous Shamim Naqvi, Jamal Siddiqui, and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media men, Dr Arif Alvi welcomed Alatf and his follower in the party and added that it is great achievement for the party that personalities, from Tando Mohammad Khan after realising PTI‘s ideology is joining party ranks. He claimed that party would mark victory in the upcoming general election from the constituency of Tando Muhammad Khan with the support of Nazamani Community and other resident of the area.

Alvi said that party chairman Imran Khan‘s first 100 days agenda is in real transformation of governance and will open the door of prosperity for the country.

Imran Ismail told the media men that incompetent rulers were presenting the reports of year 2015 in current year while the formula reviled by Imran Khan is the only way to bring the country out of crisis. He said that induction of Altaf Nazamani and his team in PTI would strengthen party in the region of Tando Muhammad Khan whereas party has also decided to award ticket to Altaf Nazamani from the provincial constituency of PS-68 in upcoming general election.

Speaking on the occasion, Liaquait Jatoi said that it is regrettable the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed to take action against the corrupt elements in Sindh province. The accountability institute seems helpless as no evident action was witnessed so far despite of the many evidences, he added.

When NAB is going to strike Asif Ali Zardari and his accomplices questioned Jatoi adding that further delay might destroy the institution of country.