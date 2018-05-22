Share:

LAHORE - The PML-Q has started talks with PTI for seat adjustment at Punjab level in coming general election.

Kamil Ali Aga, spokesperson for the party, said on Monday that negotiations continued with PTI Leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, hoping both the parties would soon develop consensus on seat adjustment.

The PML-Q, which was known as king’s party during Parvez Musharraf era, has preferred to enter into coalition with Imran Khan’s party after its president Ch Shujat Hussain’s efforts to unite different factions of Muslim League failed to bear fruits.

Besides Ch Shujat, those who were at forefront to unite all factions of leagues minus PML-N were

PML-F Head Syed Sibghatullah Rashdi (Pir Pagara) and estranged leaders of PML-N Syed Ghaus Ali Shah and Sardar Zulfqar Khan Khosa.

A senior leader of PML-Q confirmed that Ch Shujat made contacts with some senior leaguers to unite them at a single platform before the polls but so far could not get a positive response. Pir Pagara had backed the initiative made by PML-Q president.

The drive to unite Muslim Leagues had started initially by the annoyed leaders of PML-N, Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa and former Sindh President Syed Ghaus Ali Shah. Ch Shujat had also visited Sindh on this “mission” in August 2017. But, the sources aware of the background developments say the PML unification had failed to move forward as no renowned names could agree on supporting the campaign.

This is important to note here that PML-F and PML-Q had also announced to contest next election on same symbol. The announcement to this effect was made in a recent meeting between Chaudhry Shujaat and Pir Pagara whose political base is Sindh and he leads a Grand Democratic Alliance in the province against the PPP.

The GDA comprises PML-F, National People’s Party, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Sindh National Front, People’s Party (Workers) and some other like-minded groups.