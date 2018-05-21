Share:

KAMALIA-The Toba Tek Singh administration officers visited Ramazan Bazaar, Kalma Chowk Kamalia, and directed for the provision of quality items on cheaper rates.

They checked the amount of moisture in bags of flour and quality of the fruit being sold at the bazaar. He checked the rates and the quality of different items being sold at the Ramazan Bazaar and the general market. Talking to the media, they said that better quality items were being sold at cheaper rates in Ramazan Bazaar.

"Monitoring of Ramazan Bazaar will continue to make them more beneficial for the consumers. Only clean, hygienic and standard items will be brought to the Ramazan Bazaar," the deputy commissioner stated. He instructed the administration to make better arrangements of cleaning, vehicle parking, CCTV cameras etc. He directed the police officers on duty to stay alert and keep an eye on suspicious people. He warned the municipality officers concerned to direct all their energies and talent in providing affordable and standard items. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon added that no shortcomings would be tolerated.