Islamabad - The Private Schools Association (PSA) announced on Monday to submit a review petition regarding the collection of three-month summer vacation fee from students.

PSA accused the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) for misquoting the announcement of Lahore High Court (LHC) in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

IHC, in the previous week, ordered PEIRA to bar private schools of Islamabad from collecting three month advance fee from the students.

President PSA Zafaran Elahi said that this decision of IHC has threatened the closure of 2000 private schools since 55 percent of the revenue generated by the schools is spent on paying staff salaries and approximately 25% on paying rent of hired buildings. He added that 350000 students and 38000 teachers will be directly affected from the decision.

“During vacations, the administration has to pay the rent and salaries of the staff,” he said.

He claimed that it’s not possible for staff to work for three months without taking salaries, therefore the fee has to be charged. There are around 2000 private schools in ICT out of which 1200 are registered. 73 schools are providing O and A level education while 1927 are providing matriculation scheme education in private sector.

Saharan Elahi said that the population of the federal city has increased to 2.2million and to cover the education gap created by public sector, private schools are providing quality education to students.

The IHC announced that “In compliance of order dated 07-05-2018 Mr. Furqan Bahadur Khan, Secretary, Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and Mr. Hassanat Ahmed Qureshi, Chairman, PEIRA have put appearance and inform that the Honorable Lahore High Court and Honorable Peshawar High Court partially restrained private educational institutions from receiving tuition fee, during the summer vacations”.

Amount of fee already paid by the parents/students shall be adjusted against fee for the period after vacations.

The vacations will commence from June 1st and end on August 12. PIERA has directed the parents to file complain against any institution charging fee in non-compliance of IHC order.