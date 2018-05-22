Share:

LAHORE - Following severe criticism on its 100-day post-victory agenda, the PTI has decided to unveil a blueprint of its implementation plan in the next 15 days to make the reforms programme look realistic and practicable.

The move comes after the 100-day agenda was not only bitterly criticised by party’s political opponents but also by the media while the electorates too saw it with suspicion.

It will be in the form of booklets encompassing details of how the plan will be implemented over a period of five years. For example, the document will explain how the 10 million jobs as promised by the PTI leadership will be created in different sectors during this period. Likewise, details will also be provided as to how the PTI (if voted to power) will build 5 million houses for the homeless.

PTI also plans to publish a comprehensive plan about revival of country’s economy with a set of reforms to be brought about in different sectors.

PTI’s 100-days’ action plan which seems more like an offshoot of its 11-point election manifesto (Announced on April 29) has been criticized and rejected by the political opponents as impracticable.

Opposition leader Syed Khurshid Shah on Monday termed it a "non-starter" and an “election stunt” aimed at befooling the people. He also described it tantamount to pre-poll rigging, pledging to quit politics if the PTI implemented this plan in first 100 days.

PML-N, a major challenger to the PTI in the coming elections, has also rejected the plan terming it a mere eye-wash.

PTI’s central Information Secretary Fawad Ch told The Nation that blueprint of the action plan will be ready in the next fifteen days and open to criticism by the public at large. He termed the 100-days’ action plan a “governance agenda” to be implemented in five years. According to him, the 11-point election manifesto earlier announced by the PTI chief Imran was an “administrative agenda”. He further informed this paper that PTI will also come up with its political and economic agenda in couple of weeks.

Fawad believed that much of the criticism on PTI’s 100-days’ action plan would stop once the detailed implementation plan is out in two weeks time. He also clarified that in the first 100 days after coming into power, the PTI will take the initial concrete steps necessary to implement its programme during rest of its tenure.

MUBASHIR HASSAN