Islamabad - Several public and private institutions including the leading educational institutions collectively owe billions of rupees to the Capital Development Authority under the head of outstanding property tax, The Nation has learnt.

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) situated in sector H-10 owes Rs 324.82 million under the head of property tax for the period 2002-2018, according to the documents available with this scribe. The university also owes around another Rs 50 million under the head of water, sewerage and conservancy charges, according to the officials of the CDA’s revenue directorate. The directorate has recently sent show cause notices to the top ten tax defaulters. A separate notice has been sent to President IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousaf A. Al. Draweshi for recovery of the outstanding amount for the period 2002-2018.

The notice reminded the IIUI administration that additional district judge Islamabad has quashed the university’s appeal filed against the recovery of CDA property tax on 29 January 2018. It further said that the ‘defaulter status’ may tarnish the business/academic reputation of the institution. Giving another but last opportunity, the CDA’s revenue directorate directed the IIUI administration to clear the legitimate dues within seven days otherwise face coercive measures.

Similarly, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) owes Rs 137.585 million to the CDA under the head of property tax for the period 1995 to 2018. The university owes Rs 134,755,061 for the period 1995-2017 and Rs 2,979,000 for the period 2017-18, said the documents. The institution further owes over Rs 400 million to the CDA under different heads, according to the officials.

The notice has been addressed to Director Works QAU which asked him to deposit the dues outstanding against the organization within 15 days otherwise the directorate will be constrained to initiate legal proceedings for the recovery under section 49-A of CDA Ordinance, 1960.

According to the sources at the directorate, Allama Iqbal Open University owes over Rs 380 million, NUST over Rs 560 million, NUML over Rs 80 million and Benevolent Fund building owes over Rs 30 million to the Authority. The CDA officials have said that the Authority has decided to launch a crackdown against the defaulters and recover the outstanding dues pending since long. The Authority has given May 30th as deadline for the recovery of the dues. They said as the next step, the Authority would be restrained to suspend water and other utility services to the defaulting premises. They said the defaulters have already lost their cases in the courts of law against the recovery but are still reluctant in clearing the dues.