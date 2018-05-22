Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said the promotion of quality education across the country is a key to end the menace of terrorism. Talking to a delegation of Baithak School Network (BSN) on Mondya, he said the provision of education is the basic responsibility of any state towards its citizens.

“Each and every section has to work on war footing to help educate children and youth of the country without any distinction,” he emphasised. Highlighting relevance of formal as well as professional education cum vocational training, the Governor said this was crucial to put country on the path of economic stability.

“Quality education is in itself a tool to inculcate a culture of mutual respect, tolerance coupled with emotional stability and the power to differentiate between right and wrong,” he elaborated. Appreciative of the efforts being made by the committed members of the NGO, comprising professionals associated with different sectors, he said this needed to be emulated by other resourceful sections of the society. The BSN delegation that called on the governor included its president Nighat Malik alongwith Azfar Ahsan, Haroon Qasim, Jamshed Ahmed, Khalid Shahab, Qurat ul Ain, Asif Hussain and Syed Umairuddin.

The Governor on the occasion presented a cheque of Rs 1,000,000 to the delegation and urged the people to rise above their petty differences for the sake of a national goal.

Nighat Malik apprised him that 18,000 schools were functional across the country under the aegis of BSN and hundreds of students have graduated from these institutions and were presently leading an economically empowered lives.