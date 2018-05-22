Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Monday could not take up the agenda items due to the quorum issue and adjourned the House to meet again today (Tuesday) at 11 am.

At the outset of the proceeding, the House offered Fateha for the departed three kids martyred in an unprovoked Indian firing along the Working Boundary in Sialkot sector.

The House also offered Fateha for the departed soul of Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh who was killed in a shooting incident in Taxes in the United States.

When the chair turned to regular the agenda, MQM member Khawaja Sohail Mansoor pointed out the quorum and it was found short of the requisite strength after counting.

The chair took a break of half-an-hour for completion of the quorum but after a break of 45 minutes, the requisite strength could be garnered and consequently, the House was adjourned till Tuesday.