SIALKOT - A Pakistan soldier embraced martyrdom and three others sustained serious injuries as Indian troops started cross-border firing along the Sialkot Working Boundary Monday.

According to senior officials, Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) targeted the Punjab Rangers’ Badwaal Post in Charwah Sector.

The martyr is named as Muhammad Akhtar while injured the injured are Sardar Hussain, Arshad Hussain and Yasir Khan.

The wounded were shifted to the Sialkot Combined Military Hospital (CMH). The Punjab Rangers retaliated against the attack, making the Indian guns silent.

Reportedly, the intense mortar shelling by the Indian Border Security Forces also left dozens of cattle dead in the villages of Charwah, Harpal and Bajra Garhi sectors.

Indian BSF targeted the civilian population in the villages of Joiyaan, Anula, Harpal, Salaankey, Wahga, Khanor, Sangiyaal, Umeraanwali (Harpal sector), Jarwal, Charwah, Merajkey, Akhnur , Dhamala , Haakimwala, Tulsipur, Lasso Chak, Bharthaal, Rangpur, Tandiyaal, Thakariyaal, Sangiyaal , Beeni Sulehriyaan , Khadraal, Sakroori , Behlaadpur and Sangiyaal. The Indian shelling continued throughout the night between Sunday and Monday intermittently.

However, the Punjab Rangers responded effectively, making the Indian guns silent, the Punjab Rangers officials added.

People living in Sialkot border villages have already shifted to the safer places in Sialkot city and its surrounding areas.

According to the local people, the dozens of houses were badly damaged. The villagers said several mortar shells fired by Indian BSF also landed in fields, which could not exploded.

Indian stooped to cross-border fire shells two days after its forces claimed the lives of six civilians of Pakistan. On Friday six civilians, including four members of a family, were martyred and 22 seriously injured in unprovoked mortar shelling by Indian BSF on Sialkot border villages – Sucheetgarh, Charwah, Harpal, Bajra Garhi, Chaprar, Meraajkey and Khanoor.

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling, targeting civilian population at the night between Thursday and Friday. The Indian shelling continued for the whole night and even at daytime intermittently.

The heavy mortar shells fired by the Indian BSF hit the house of a farmer, Noor Hussain, of village Khanoor (Meraajkey sector), killing four members of his family, Kalsoom Bibi, 42, Shama Naz, 18, Muskaan Bibi, 10, Ali Hamza, 14, on the spot. Noor Hussain himself sustained serious head injuries.

Indian mortar shells also killed Naveed Ahmed, 25, of village Harnaawali and Ahtesham Ahmed, 12, of village Sakroori (Harpal sector) along the Sialkot Working Boundary. The Indian mortar shells badly hit his house.