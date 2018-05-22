Share:

LAHORE: Teri Bukkal De Wich Chor, new book of Saeed Aasi, a well-known Punjab and Urdu poet, senior journalist and columnist, has been published.

The book has been published by Allama Abdul Sattar Asim and Muhammad Farooq Chohan under the banner of Qalam Foundation International, Yasrab Colony, Walton Road, Lahore. The book, having an attractive title, consists of 415 pages. As many as 120 selected columns of the author published in Nawa-i-Waqt under the title Baithak from 2014 to 2017 have also been included in the book.

The columns highlight issues relating to threats to the democratic system, sit-ins of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek, whimsical decisions of the ruling and the elite class and violations of the constitution. Aasi has already written six books in Urdu and Punjabi. The latest book will be launched after Eidul Fitr. –PR