KHAIRPUR - The Date Palm Research Institute (DPRI) of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur and Coconut Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Tropical Agriculture Sciences, China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a ceremony on Monday.

SALU Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Yousaf cordially welcomed the Chinese delegation. Dr Yousaf remarked that China is trust worthy friend of Pakistan and their mutual relations are time tested. He briefed the delegation about academic, development and research scenario of the university. Coconut Research Institute Director Professor Wang Fuyou and DPRI Director Dr Muzaffar Hussain signed the MoU.

The MoU aimed to promote bilateral cooperation, exchange of experts and professionals, promotion of contacts between the relevant private and public enterprises and organisations and international research development organisations.

Registrar Professor Dr Syed Asad, Media Coordinator Professor Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari and others were present on the occasion.