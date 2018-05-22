Share:

LAHORE - Ali Imran, son-in-law of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, once again skipped NAB proceedings on Monday.

He was summoned to clear his position in assets-beyond-known-sources-of-income case.

According to sources, Imran Ali showed up before NAB just once on April 24.

In the previous proceedings, his counsel informed the NAB investigators that he (Imran) was out of country. The counsel also submitted some record demanded by bureau authorities.

The sources said Imran was unable to answer the queries of NAB about transfer of Rs120 to his account.

He sought time till May 3 as he claimed that he would be surely available but he skipped the proceedings on May 7 and 21.