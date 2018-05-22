Share:

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested three passengers over different charges at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday. According to the FIA spokesman, a passenger Muhammad Asif, a resident of Narowal, arrived here from South Africa. During checking, his South African re-entry visa sticker No TRC2402222 pasted on a page was found fake. Another passenger namely Muhammad Nawaz of Narowal also arrived here from South Africa. During checking, his South African re-entry visa sticker No TRV1772695 was found fake. The third passenger namely Allah Ditta of Sialkot arrived here from Turkey. On his passport, the reason for deportation was found as illegal entry into Turkey. The passengers were sent to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) for legal action. –App