Share:

Karachi - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shortlisted three names for the national team’s fielding coach’s position after Australian Steve Rixon decided against extending his contract.

According to a source in the PCB, current trainer Grant Ludon, former England wicketkeeper James Foster and Australian Dean Woodward had been shortlisted to replace Rixon.

Steve Rixon decided all of a sudden that he wouldn’t be able to continue due to personal reasons and family commitments, the source said. As a result the board now has to find a new fielding coach, who can work with the team until next year’s World Cup, he added.

Rixon’s association with the team will end after the Twenty20 series in Scotland next month. Rixon, a former Australia wicketkeeper, came on board after Mickey Arthur took over as head coach in 2016. Under his guidance, Pakistani players showed considerable improvement in their fielding standards.

The PCB source said that the board would take a final decision after consulting Arthur, who wanted to have Grant Ludon as a trainer and not as a fielding coach.

The chances are bright that James Foster will get the job as he came down especially from Durham during the two-day match against Leicestershire to train the Pakistani players, a PCB official said.