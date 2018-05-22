Share:

WASHINGTON - The US Supreme Court said Monday it will examine a complaint by Indian villagers who say they are suffering from pollution caused by a coal power plant funded by a US-based institution. The plant, owned by the Tata Group in the Indian state of Gujarat, was built with funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a sister organization of the World Bank that specializes in development assistance. The IFC says the plant, which has a capacity of 4,150 megawatts, uses advanced technology to improve efficiency, save fuel and reduce emissions while generating power for areas that are “chronically short of electricity.”