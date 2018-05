Share:



Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), cheer during a rally in Zonguldak



Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), cheer during a rally in Zonguldak



Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), cheer during a rally in Zonguldak



Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), cheer during a rally in Zonguldak